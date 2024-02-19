The Indian team management is reportedly considering resting Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming fourth Test against England. The decision follows India's dominant performance in the third Test in Rajkot, where they secured a resounding 434-run victory, propelling them to a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

According to a top source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jasprit Bumrah will not be making the journey with the squad from Rajkot to Ranchi for the next encounter. The management's focus on workload management seems to be the driving force behind this decision, highlighting the importance of keeping key players fresh amidst a packed cricketing calendar.

Meanwhile, there's good news on the horizon for Indian fans as star batter KL Rahul is poised to make his comeback in the fourth Test, slated to commence on February 23 at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium. Rahul, who missed the second and third Tests due to a quadriceps strain, has been deemed fit to rejoin the squad. His absence in the previous matches was keenly felt, particularly after his stellar performance in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Despite being named in the squad for the last three Tests, Rahul was sidelined for the Rajkot Test as he continued to recover from the injury setback. However, the Indian cricket board has stated that Rahul is now 90 percent fit, with the team management opting to give him more time to achieve full recovery from the quadriceps issue.

Speaking to the press in Rajkot following India's emphatic victory, Captain Rohit Sharma echoed the positive sentiments regarding Rahul's rehabilitation progress, hinting at the batter's imminent return to the playing XI.