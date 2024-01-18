In a nail-biting encounter during the third T20I of the thrilling 3-match series against Afghanistan, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, showcased a stunning performance, scoring an unbeaten 121 runs. The game ultimately reached a climax with two Super Overs, but it was a crucial decision by Rohit in the first eliminator that left fans and pundits in a state of confusion.

With India needing just 2 runs to secure victory from the final ball of the first Super Over, Rohit Sharma decided to walk off, making way for Rinku Singh to replace him at the non-striker's end. The lingering question, however, is whether Rohit retired hurt or retired out during this crucial moment.

The ambiguity surrounding Rohit's status became even more significant as he returned to the pitch for the second Super Over after the initial tie. This prompted speculation about his eligibility to bat again, as per the ICC's playing conditions for men's T20Is, which state that any batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in any subsequent Super Over.

The controversy hinges on the umpires' failure to provide clarification on whether Rohit Sharma was retired hurt or retired out. If deemed 'retired hurt,' he is considered "retired not out" and would be eligible to bat again. Conversely, if labeled 'retired out,' he would not have been eligible for a second appearance at the crease.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma himself expressed his overwhelming experience of coming out to bat three times in a single match.

"I don't remember when was the last time this happened. I think I batted 3 times in one of the IPL games," he remarked.

"Creating the partnership was important, and we (Rinku and I) kept talking to each other to not lose that intent in big games. It was a good game for us to be in; the pressure was there, and it was important to bat long and deep without compromising on the intent we want to show."

Despite the ambiguity surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement in the Super Over, Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran expressed satisfaction with his team's overall effort on the night.