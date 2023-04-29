Commander Abhilash Tomy, a retired Indian Navy officer, has completed the renowned Golden Globe Race for the first time.

He came in second place in the race, a solo around-the-world sailing event that began on September 4, 2022 at Les Sables-d'Olonne, France.

Throughout the second half of the race, he experienced more equipment failure than the rest of the fleet, including issues with his wind-vane steering, rigging, mast, generators, and battery charging issues, which resulted in electrical system blackouts.

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He also had to confront his own demons when he sailed by the Indian Ocean area where his boat dismasted during the 2018 Golden Globe Race; during the knockdown, he fell from the mast to the deck, injuring his back in four places. He was rescued and titanium rods were placed into his spine; he also had to relearn how to walk.

However, the former Indian Commander's second-place finish in the solo round-the-world yacht race was a triumph over adversity.

In contrast to the winner of the 2022 Golden Globe Race, Kirsten Neuschafer, Tomy had a quick finish, reaching the finish line after 236 days at sea.

Positions of the Golden Globe Race 2022 skippers on 29 April 2022 at 1200 UTC

Kirsten Neuschafer, (South Africa), Cape George 36 cutter, Minnehaha – FINISHED 1st

Abhilash Tomy, (India), Rustler 36, Bayanat – FINISHED 2nd

Michael Guggenberger, (Austria), Biscay 36, Nuri – 1687nm to the finish

Chichester Class:

Simon Curwen, (UK), Biscay 36, Clara – FINISHED 1st (Chichester Class)

Jeremy Bagshaw, (South Africa), OE32, Olleanna – 2562nm to the finish

