Ri-Bhoi District Sports Association (RBDCA) and Shillong Sports Association (SSA) claimed the first and second positions in Zone C of the Meghalaya Youth League 2024 after the final round-robin matches concluded on September 28.

The tournament, organised by the Meghalaya Football Association with support from the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, has showcased over 500 goals across 144 U-14 and U-16 matches, highlighting the emerging talent in the state.

The round-robin phase wrapped up with the confirmation of the quarterfinalists, who will now compete in Shillong starting October 5, with the top eight teams from four zones battling for the championship.

While most zones had completed their fixtures, Zone C had two critical matches in each age category. These games were decisive in confirming the top team. RBDCA managed to hold onto their lead over SSA after both teams secured wins in their respective matches.

In the U-14 category, Ri-Bhoi dominated Riwar Mihngi Football Association with an 11-0 victory at Umdihar Mini Stadium. Ribanshan Kyrsian and Meland Mawiong each scored hat-tricks. Meanwhile, SSA's Adriel Branyden W Nongbet also netted a hat-trick as Shillong crushed Sohra Sports Association 8-0 at the MFA Turf.

Ri-Bhoi's U-16 team continued their strong form with a 7-0 win over Riwar Mihngi, while Shillong overpowered Sohra 12-1. Baniar Kharsahnoh led Shillong’s charge with four goals, while Iaisanlang Dohling added three. Despite conceding heavily, Sohra’s Sanmehaki Shangpliang scored a late goal, showing the team's resilience.

Quarterfinalists from Zone A include Tura District Football Association and North Garo Hills District Sports Association in the U-14 category, and Williamnagar District Sports Association and North Garo Hills in U-16. From Zone B, West Jaintia Hills District Sports Association and Amlarem Block Sports Association qualified in both categories. Nongstoin and Pyndengumiong District Sports Associations advanced from Zone D.

The Meghalaya Football Association will announce the quarterfinal fixtures soon.