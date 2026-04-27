Rinku finishes it in one shot after 83 lifts KKR past LSG in Super Over

One ball. Two runs needed. And Rinku Singh didn’t wait.

He walked in, saw the field, and sent the first ball of the Super Over racing to the boundary. Game over. Kolkata Knight Riders had pulled off a win that slipped away and returned more than once in Lucknow on Sunday.

But this wasn’t just about the final shot. This was Rinku doing it twice in the same match.

KKR, put into bat after Rishabh Pant won the toss, slipped early and never quite recovered through the middle overs. Tim Seifert fell for a duck, Ajinkya Rahane made 10, and Cameron Green’s brief 34 ended just when it looked dangerous. Mohsin Khan ran through the line-up with 5/23, removing Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy as well, leaving KKR at 73/6 and then 93/7 in the 15th over, before they recovered to 155/7.

Rinku stood firm.

He rebuilt the innings quietly before changing the pace at the end. His unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, with seven fours and five sixes, pushed KKR to a total that once looked out of reach.

The late surge changed everything. Seventeen runs off Mohammed Shami in the 19th over. Then chaos in the last, as Rinku hit four straight sixes off Digvesh Rathi. From survival to control in a matter of overs.

LSG’s chase never quite settled either. Mitchell Marsh fell early, and although Rishabh Pant and Aiden Markram added 49 runs, the lack of boundaries kept the pressure on. Markram made 30 and Pant fell soon after, leaving LSG at 81/3 in the 13th over.

From there, it became a push from the lower order. Nicholas Pooran made 9 off 12, Ayush Badoni scored 24 but couldn’t finish, and wickets kept breaking momentum. Still, LSG stayed in the contest.

The match still had one more turn.

Seventeen needed off the final over. Kartik Tyagi began with two waist-high no-balls. Himmat Singh hit a boundary but fell the next ball. Then came Mohammed Shami. First ball, four. Last ball, six. Enough to tie the scores at 155/9 and take the game into a Super Over.

And yet, after all that, LSG managed only one run in the Super Over.

That left the door open. Rinku walked in. One shot. One boundary. Finish.

A match that kept shifting ended in the simplest way — give Rinku the moment, and he will take it. KKR now move to the eighth spot with two wins from eight matches.