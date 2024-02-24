After a prolonged absence from the cricketing arena due to injuries sustained in a highway accident back in December 2022, Rishabh Pant is all set to make a triumphant return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The dynamic left-handed batsman expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing in front of his hometown fans once again, donning the colors of the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Pant, who has been diligently working on his fitness to stage a comeback, revealed his eagerness to reconnect with the passionate cricket enthusiasts in Delhi. Speaking about his anticipation for the IPL season, Pant stated the significance of fans in making every match a memorable experience. He also lauded Star Sports' 'Star Nahi Far' initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between players and fans, promising an immersive cricketing experience.

"IPL is not just about cricket; it's about the fans who add fervor to every moment. With Star Sports' initiative, I'm looking forward to sharing the excitement of the game directly with the fans. Can't wait to meet everyone in Delhi during IPL 2024 and create more special memories together!" Pant exclaimed.

Despite initial doubts surrounding Pant's role in the team post his injury hiatus, Parth Jindal, the co-owner of DC, clarified that Pant would primarily feature as a specialist batter in the initial phase of IPL 2024. Jindal expressed confidence in Pant's recovery, citing his progress in batting, running, and wicket-keeping drills. He affirmed that Pant would lead the team from the front in the first seven games of the tournament solely as a batsman. However, a decision regarding his role for the remainder of the IPL will be contingent upon Pant's physical response to the demands of the game.

The Delhi Capitals are poised to kickstart their IPL campaign on Saturday, March 23, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. With Pant's return adding vigor to their lineup, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing their beloved team's journey in the upcoming season.