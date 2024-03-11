Delhi Capitals' head coach, Ricky Ponting, has offered an encouraging update on the fitness progress of star cricketer Rishabh Pant ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Speaking during an interview on the ICC Review, Ponting revealed that Pant has commenced wicketkeeping drills at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The news comes as a significant boost for both Delhi Capitals and Indian cricket enthusiasts who have eagerly awaited updates on the talented wicketkeeper-batsman. Pant has been sidelined from all forms of cricket since his involvement in a near-fatal car accident in December 2022, which left him undergoing a series of surgeries and extensive rehabilitation over the past 15 months.

Ponting, acknowledging the cautious approach needed, stated that the team management has yet to finalize whether Pant will be fit to assume full-time duties in IPL 2024. However, he emphasized Pant's remarkable dedication and progress during his recovery phase.

"It's a big decision we'll have to make because if he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role," Ponting remarked, underlining Pant's leadership potential within the team.

Addressing concerns about Pant's readiness for the upcoming season, Ponting highlighted the positive strides made by the cricketer during his time at the NCA. Furthermore, sources confirmed to India Today that Pant received a match-ready certificate from the NCA in early March, indicating substantial progress in his rehabilitation journey.

"He's actually played some practice matches over the last couple of weeks, which has been really encouraging for us," Ponting added.