Rishabh Pant injured, hands gloves to Dhruv Jurel in Manchester Test

Team India suffered a setback on Day 1 of the ongoing Manchester Test as wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant sustained an injury to his right foot, ruling him out of keeping duties for the rest of the match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on social media, stating, “Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper.”



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Despite the injury, Pant rejoined the team on Day 2 and remains available to bat as per the team's requirements, the BCCI added. The extent of his injury has not been disclosed, but the move to limit his role to batting appears to be a precautionary measure.

Youngster Dhruv Jurel, who has shown promise in his early international appearances, will take over behind the stumps for the remainder of the Test.

India will hope Pant’s injury doesn’t affect his batting availability, especially with the series hanging in the balance.