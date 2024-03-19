The Delhi Capitals franchise revealed on Tuesday, 19th March, that Rishabh Pant will take the helm as captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This announcement marks Pant's return to professional cricket after a hiatus of 14 months, following a near-fatal accident in December 2022.

Pant's journey to recovery has been nothing short of inspirational. Battling through multiple injuries sustained in the accident, the wicketkeeper-batsman demonstrated immense resilience and determination. His relentless efforts culminated in being declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just in time for the IPL.

During his rehabilitation period, Pant diligently worked on his fitness and skills, participating in the Delhi Capitals' pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag and undergoing rigorous training sessions at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Throughout this arduous journey, he kept his fans updated with glimpses of his training regime, instilling hope and anticipation among supporters eager to witness his return to action.

Parth Jindal, the chairman and co-owner of Delhi Capitals, expressed his delight at Pant's appointment as captain, praising the cricketer's resilience and fearlessness both on and off the field. Jindal emphasized Pant's integral role in the team and eagerly anticipated his leadership as the franchise gears up for a new season.

In the previous edition of the IPL, the Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Australia's David Warner, faced a challenging campaign, finishing second to last in the points table after winning just five out of their 14 matches. With Pant at the helm now, the team aims to turn the tide and make a strong statement in IPL 2024.

The Delhi Capitals will kick off their campaign against the Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on 23rd March.