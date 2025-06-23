Rishabh Pant slams twin tons in test cricket — A historic feat even Dhoni never achieved

Rishabh Pant etched his name in Test cricket history on Day 4 of the first Test against England, becoming only the second wicketkeeper ever to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

He joins Zimbabwe great Andy Flower in this rare and elite club.

Pant followed his brilliant 134 in the first innings with a gritty, counter-attacking 118 in the second, showcasing his trademark flair and fearless stroke play. His second hundred came off 129 balls — a knock that turned the tide after India were rocked early with the dismissal of captain Shubman Gill.

With India under pressure, Pant stitched a match-defining partnership with KL Rahul, who also struck a fine century. Together, the duo revived India’s innings and put the visitors in a commanding position.

The 26-year-old also became the first Indian to score two centuries in a single Test match on English soil, underlining his status as one of the most dynamic players in world cricket.

Pant’s second innings was a mix of patience and aggression. After reaching his century, he launched a brutal assault on Joe Root, smashing 19 runs in one over.



Also Read: Ind vs Eng Test: Pant’s dazzling ton, Bumrah’s brilliance light up day two

His innings finally ended at 118 off 140 balls when Shoaib Bashir dismissed him in the 72nd over, but not before he ensured India had a strong lead to defend.

With this rare feat, Pant joins a prestigious list of Indian batters who have scored centuries in both innings of a Test:

Vijay Hazare

Sunil Gavaskar (3 times)

Rahul Dravid (2 times)

Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane

Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant

Pant’s performance at Headingley has once again reinforced his reputation as a true game-changer in modern Test cricket.