Rishabh Pant overtakes Dhoni, sets new record for Indian wicketkeepers in Tests

Rishabh Pant, on June 21, etched his name in history by surpassing MS Dhoni for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

He brought up his seventh Test century on the second day of the series opener against England at Leeds, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The achievement earned Pant widespread praise, including from cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, who lauded his aggressive yet composed approach at the crease.

Pant struck a six off the first ball of the 100th over of India’s first innings, clearing the fence off Shoaib Bashir to bring up the milestone.

It was his first century since September 2024 when he scored 109 against Bangladesh.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni had scored 4,876 runs with six tons and 33 fifties at an average of 38.09 and remains the highest run-scorer as an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests.

Pant, who completed 3,000 runs during this innings, also has 15 fifties in 44 Tests and averages nearly 44.

The third in this list is Wriddhiman Saha with two centuries, followed by Syed Kirmani and Farokh Engineer with two each.

Nayan Mongia also scored one century.