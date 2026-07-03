Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria's World Cup exit

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football after his side's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, bringing an end to a glittering international career.

Speaking to beIN Sports after the match, Mahrez confirmed that the knockout defeat was his final appearance for Algeria. "This was my final match for the national team," he said.

The 34-year-old bows out with 119 international appearances, scoring 40 goals and providing 45 assists. He played a key role in Algeria's triumphant Africa Cup of Nations campaign in 2019 and was named African Footballer of the Year in 2016, cementing his place among the continent's finest players.

Switzerland sealed their place in the Round of 16 with a composed performance in Vancouver, taking the lead in the 10th minute through Breel Embolo. The striker finished from close range after Johan Manzambi burst down the left wing and delivered a precise cross into the box.

The Swiss doubled their advantage moments after the restart when Dan Ndoye capitalised on a loose clearance outside the area and drilled a low shot into the net in the 46th minute.

Algeria attempted to fight back under Mahrez's leadership but were unable to breach a disciplined Swiss defence. Switzerland nearly added a third late in the game, but Fabian Rieder failed to convert a clear chance.

The result secured Switzerland's first World Cup knockout victory since 1938 and extended their winning run at the tournament to three matches, following group-stage victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada.

Switzerland will stay in Vancouver for their Round of 16 fixture on July 7, where they will face either Colombia or Ghana.