In a historic moment for Assam and Indian cricket, Riyan Parag has etched his name in the annals of the sport by becoming the first male cricketer from Assam to represent India at the international level. The young all-rounder was presented with his debut India cap by his father, Parag Das, himself a former first-class cricketer for Assam. The heartwarming scene of father handing over the cap to son marked a dream-come-true moment for both as Riyan geared up to take the field in the first T20I against Zimbabwe.

Riyan Parag's journey to this milestone has been nothing short of remarkable. Having previously represented India at the U-19 World Cup in 2018, Riyan's rise continued as he joined the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He quickly established himself as a key player for the team, showcasing his talent with both bat and ball.

His recent domestic performances have been outstanding, notably in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament where he topped the charts with 510 runs at a blistering strike rate of 182.79 and also picked up 11 wickets. Riyan's prowess extended into the Deodhar Trophy and Ranji Trophy, where he consistently delivered impressive performances.

In the IPL 2024 season, Riyan Parag emerged as a standout performer, initially winning the Orange Cap and finishing as his team's highest scorer with 573 runs at a strike rate of 149.22.

Alongside Riyan Parag, two other promising talents, Dhruv Jurel and Abhishek Sharma, also made their debut for India in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. Despite a spirited effort by the young Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, they faced a narrow defeat of 13 runs in the opening match of the five-match series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.