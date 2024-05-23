Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag has been showcasing a stellar performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), climbing to third place among uncapped players with the most runs in a single season.

In the crucial eliminator match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Parag delivered a significant knock, scoring 36 runs off 26 balls, including two fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 138.46.

Parag’s overall performance this season has been remarkable. He has amassed 567 runs at an impressive average of 56.70 and a striking rate of 151.60. His season highlights include four half-centuries, with his highest score being 84. This achievement places him as the third-highest run-scorer of the season.

Historically, the record for the most runs by an uncapped player in a single IPL season is held by RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 625 runs in the 2023 season at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61, including one century and five fifties, with a top score of 124. Following him is Australian batter Shaun Marsh, who in 2008, while still uncapped, scored 616 runs in 11 matches at an average of 68.44 and a strike rate of 139.68, also hitting one century and five fifties, with a best score of 115.

Parag’s performance this season also ranks him third in the list of most runs scored by a Rajasthan Royals player in a single season. The highest record for RR is held by Jos Buttler, who scored 863 runs in the 2022 season, averaging 57.33 and striking at 149.05, with four centuries and four fifties, and a top score of 116. Jaiswal's 625 runs in the 2023 season hold the second spot.

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