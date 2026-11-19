Riyan Parag will continue as captain of Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2027 season, with the franchise confirming its decision, putting an end to speculation that Yashasvi Jaiswal could take over the leadership role.

Speculation surrounding a possible change in captaincy had emerged during the IPL trade window, with reports suggesting that Jaiswal could be considered for the position. However, Rajasthan Royals have decided to retain their faith in Parag, who has been associated with the franchise since 2019.

The Assam-born middle-order batter was among the 19 players retained by Rajasthan Royals on the IPL 2027 retention deadline day. The franchise released nine players and will head into the auction with six slots to fill and a remaining purse of Rs 27.05 crore.

Parag, who has been out of action since IPL 2026 following surgery on his right shoulder, made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings on April 20, 2019. He has remained with the Jaipur-based franchise throughout his IPL career.

The 25-year-old made his captaincy debut in 2025 before being appointed full-time skipper ahead of the 2026 season. In his first full season as captain, Parag guided Rajasthan Royals to Qualifier 2, where they were eliminated by Gujarat Titans.

The franchise's decision to continue with Parag for another season signals its intention to maintain leadership continuity as it prepares for IPL 2027.