Riyan Parag recently revealed his first look in the Indian team jersey ahead of his debut in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting July 6. Parag, along with Abhishek Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian team based on their impressive performances in the IPL 2024 season.

The 22-year-old batsman, known for his consistent batting in the IPL, has been eagerly awaiting this opportunity to represent his country.

Following India's victorious campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup, attention now shifts to a new crop of talented youngsters preparing for the Zimbabwe series.

The BCCI announced Shubman Gill as the captain for this youthful squad, which includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal among others. Riyan Parag, having scored 531 runs with four fifties, stands out as a notable addition to the team.

Parag's jersey number for the series has been confirmed as 12, a detail shared through a picture posted by both Parag himself and RR's official social media channels.

Initially slated for debut, Nitish Reddy's place has been taken by Shivam Dube due to injury, while Dhruv Jurel, who debuted in Tests earlier, is set for his first T20I appearance.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has confirmed the series to be held in Harare from July 6 to 14, featuring a promising Indian team ready to showcase their talent on the international stage.

All matches at Harare Sports Club from 1 pm local time

1st T20I on July 6, Saturday

2nd T20I on July 7, Sunday

3rd T20I on July 10, Wednesday

4th T20I on July 13, Saturday

5th T20I on July 14, Sunday