India's 1983 World Cup-winning member Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president.

Binny is currently working as an office bearer in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). He played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs during 1979-87 and has also clinched 124 international wickets.

Notably, in the 1983 World Cup, he took 18 wickets in 8 games, and with this figure, he became the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Rajiv Shukla will continue to serve as Vice-President while Jay Shah will be given a second term as BCCI secretary.

The candidates will file their nominations on Tuesday and Wednesday and the elections will take place on October 18.

The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.