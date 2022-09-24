Roger Federer bid farewell on September 23 with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role.



Federer and Nadal playing for Team Europe, went down 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), and 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

Roger, who seemed to have defied the odds of age in a high-fitness sport like tennis, has been out of action since 2021 at Wimbledon due to a knee injury.

And his time to hang up his boots was calling sooner than later when he announced that this Laver Cup outing would be his last match in his career.

But the Swiss rolled back his years as he, alongside Nadal, presented a scintillating display of sportsmanship.

Federer is leaving the stage almost 19 years after winning his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2003. He bows out with a record eight Wimbledon crowns, and 103 titles overall.

"Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all, the fans who give the sport its life. "Today, I want to share some news with all of you," Roger said in a video message.