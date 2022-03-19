Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced on Friday that he is providing financial assistance to schoolchildren in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion.

Federer said that his foundation will donate USD 500,000 “to promote access to continuous schooling for Ukrainian youth.”

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine, attacking schools, hospitals, and buildings where civilians sought refuge in numerous cities.

“My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected,” Federer wrote.

“We stand for peace.”

“We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it’s a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience”

“Through the Roger Federer Foundation we will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500’000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

Novak Djokovic, the World No. 1 tennis player had also reached out to Sergiy Stakhovsky, a retired Ukrainian tennis player who had joined the struggle against Russia, promising him financial assistance if needed.

Also Andy Murray, a member of the Big Four and a UNICEF UK ambassador, announced last week that he will give his prize money from tennis events in 2022 to aid efforts for children harmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.