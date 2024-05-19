Mumbai Indians batsman and India cricket captain Rohit Sharma has publicly criticized the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, Star Sports, for violating his privacy. Sharma expressed his concerns on social media platform X, highlighting the intrusive nature of constant camera surveillance.

In his post, Sharma wrote, “The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras now record every step and conversation we have in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports not to record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focus only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers, and cricket. Let better sense prevail.”

Star Sports has yet to respond to Sharma's allegations.