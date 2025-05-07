Rohit Sharma has confirmed his retirement from Test cricket, putting an end to ongoing speculation about his future in the longest format of the game. The 38-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday, May 7, concluding his remarkable career in Test cricket.

Sharma's career has been marked by significant achievements, particularly in the latter half of his time in the format. Over the course of 67 Test matches, he amassed 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, maintaining an average of 40.57.

As captain, Rohit led India to the World Test Championship final against Australia. However, his recent performances, including a few challenging series against New Zealand and Australia, have led to questions about his future in the format.

With Sharma's retirement, India will be looking for a new Test captain ahead of their upcoming five-match series in England. Leading candidates for the role include Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. (PTI)