Indian captain Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian and second overall batter to hit 300 sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), a milestone he achieved during India's 32-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI, in Colombo on August 4.

With four sixes and five fours, the Indian batter scored 64 runs from just 44 balls.

Rohit became the second opener in history to cross the 300-sixes mark in ODIs as the innings raised the career tally of his sixes as an opener to 302 from 177 matches. He trails only Chris Gayle, who has smashed 328 sixes in 280 games.

Meanwhile, third on the list is Sanath Jayasuriya, the current Sri Lankan coach and a former explosive opener, with 263 sixes from 388 ODIs.

Rohit Sharma has marked 8,801 runs from 177 matches and amassed 29 centuries and 55 fifties, maintaining an average of 55.

In the list of most sixes in ODIs, Rohit stands third with 330 sixes in 264 matches. He is surpassed by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who tops the list and Chris Gayle, who is just one six ahead.

Rohit also holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian in ODIs, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

Across all three formats in international cricket: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, Rohit Sharma leads the charts for the most sixes.

Meanwhile, in the second ODI which was held on August 4, India suffered a major batting collapse. India lost many wickets while chasing 241 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In the first ODI, India had failed to chase down 231 runs.