Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to score 1000 ODI runs against Aussies in Australia

Rohit Sharma has set a new record, becoming the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs in One-Day Internationals against Australia on their home soil. The milestone came during the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on October 23, where Sharma played a composed innings of 73 off 97 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

Sharma now leads India’s run charts against Australia in ODIs with 1,071 runs from 21 matches, averaging 56.36 with a strike rate of 89.32. His tally includes four centuries and three fifties, with a highest score of 171 not out. Virat Kohli is second with 802 runs in this fixture.

The 36-year-old opener also surpassed former captain Sourav Ganguly to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs overall. Sharma has accumulated 11,249 runs in 267 innings at an average of 48.69, with 32 centuries and 59 fifties, including a best score of 264. Ganguly had scored 11,121 runs in 308 matches, with 22 centuries and 71 fifties.

This year, Sharma has scored 383 runs in 10 ODI innings, including one century and two fifties. His recent knock at Adelaide was only his second 50-plus score since 2022, achieved at a strike rate below 100, the previous being a 66-ball 50 against England during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at home.

Sharma’s innings featured two towering pull shots off Mitchell Starc that delighted the Adelaide crowd, underlining his continued dominance against top-quality bowling.