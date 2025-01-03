Indian captain Rohit Sharma has excused himself from the fifth and final Test against Australia by opting to "rest" himself following a string of underwhelming performances.

The decision has put a question mark on Sharma's future in the longest format.

Meanwhile, his deputy Jasprit Bumrah took over the leadership role, something that he had done in the series-opener as well when Rohit took a short paternity break.

"Our captain has shown leadership, he has opted to rest," said Bumrah at the toss that India won and opted to bat.

"It shows the unity we have in the team," he added in front of a packed arena.

Rohit made the call after scoring 31 runs in five innings across three Tests.

The 37-year-old white-ball great looked like a pale shadow of himself in those innings, struggling to execute even his bread and butter shots including the trademark front foot pull.

During the customary pre-match warm-up session, Rohit was seen playing football with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, who is ending the series without getting a game.

After this, Rohit was seen engaged in a discussion with the team's video analyst Hari Prasad. He left the outfield close to the toss time before Bumrah walked out to a loud roar from the capacity crowd.

When the TV cameras panned on him, Rohit was seen sitting outside the dressing room with fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate by his side. Head coach Gautam Gambhir sat a distance from the duo.

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Rohit for his decision.

"So typical of Rohit Sharma. Doing the right thing, doing what’s right for the team. But could not understand the 'cloak & dagger' around the issue. Wasn't even talked about at the toss," he posted on 'X'.

Looking at India's practice session on the eve of the game it was clear that Rohit was going to sit out.

The speculation over his future in the longest format also gained momentum after India lost the fourth Test in Melbourne to trail the five-match series 1-2.

The year 2024 turned out to be the least productive year for Rohit in Test cricket as he collected 619 runs in 26 innings across 14 matches averaging 24.76.

Having played his 67th five-day game in Melbourne, Rohit is also being expected to call time on his roller-coaster Test career soon.

Rohit could not replicate his stellar success in white ball cricket over the course of his 11-year Test career.

After not realising his potential in the middle-order following his debut in 2013, Rohit's red ball career got a second wing in 2019 when he started opening.

Last year Rohit guided India to a much-awaited T20 World Cup title but his performances dropped drastically in the traditional format.

His longtime teammate and former captain Virat Kohli is also facing criticism for his repeated dismissals outside the off-stump in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy thus far.