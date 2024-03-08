In the Tests against England, Rohit Sharma equaled Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most hundreds scored by an Indian opener. At the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, during the fifth and final Test of the current five-match series, he achieved the milestone.

In just his 13th Test match against England, Rohit accomplished the milestone. In contrast, Gavaskar had achieved his fourth century in his twenty-third Test match.

Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

Sunil Gavaskar – 4

Rohit Sharma – 4

Vijay Merchant – 3

KL Rahul – 3

Murali Vijay – 3

More to follow

