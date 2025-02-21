Indian captain Rohit Sharma has become the second fastest batter after compatriot Virat Kohli, completing 11,000 runs in One-day Internationals during their Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Rohit is only the fourth Indian and 10th batter overall to reach the mark in the 50-over format.

The skipper achieved the feat in the fourth over of India's chase of 229 in their Group A match when he hit Mustafizur Rahman over mid-on for a boundary.

With this achievement, Rohit is now behind only Sourav Ganguly (11,363 runs) among India’s highest run-scorers in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top with 18,246 runs in 463 matches.