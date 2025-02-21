Rohit Sharma second fastest batter to complete 11,000 runs in ODI cricket
Rohit Sharma has become the second fastest to reach 11,000 ODI runs during the Champions Trophy. He follows Virat Kohli in achieving this milestone.
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Indian captain Rohit Sharma has become the second fastest batter after compatriot Virat Kohli, completing 11,000 runs in One-day Internationals during their Champions Trophy clash against Bangladesh in Dubai.
Rohit is only the fourth Indian and 10th batter overall to reach the mark in the 50-over format.
The skipper achieved the feat in the fourth over of India's chase of 229 in their Group A match when he hit Mustafizur Rahman over mid-on for a boundary.
With this achievement, Rohit is now behind only Sourav Ganguly (11,363 runs) among India’s highest run-scorers in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top with 18,246 runs in 463 matches.
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