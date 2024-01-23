The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the much-anticipated 'Team of the Year' for 2023 across all three formats, recognizing the standout players who left an indelible mark on the international cricket scene.

Suryakumar Yadav, with a stellar performance wielding the bat, has been appointed as the captain of the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year. The explosive opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, also earned his spot with his aggressive batting at the top order. The team boasts a formidable lineup, including Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh, alongside international talents like Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, and Richard Ngarava.

Rohit Sharma, leading India to the finals of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, has been named the skipper of the 'ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year.' A dominant force in the tournament, Sharma's leadership is complemented by the batting prowess of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and the spectacular Mohammed Shami, the highest wicket-taker despite missing early matches. Joining them are Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen.

The 'Men’s Test Team of the Year' for 2023 features the spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as the sole representatives from India. This star-studded lineup includes Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Stuart Broad.