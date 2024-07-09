Indian cricket fans may see a change in leadership for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to be rested. Sources indicate that the duo, pivotal to India's cricketing success, have requested time off to prepare for the upcoming Test series.

Rohit Sharma, having played continuously since the South Africa Test series in December-January, followed by various international commitments including the IPL and T20 World Cup, is set to take a break. Similarly, Virat Kohli, another stalwart of the team, will also be resting ahead of the packed Test schedule that awaits Team India.

"Both are automatic choices in the ODI setup, and with the Champions Trophy on the horizon in February, they aim to manage their workload wisely," shared a BCCI insider on conditions of anonymity.

In their absence, either Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul is expected to step up as captain. Pandya, known for his all-round abilities, appears to be the front-runner, although Rahul's prior experience leading the ODI squad in South Africa could also sway selectors.