In the wake of India's triumphant series win over England, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that he would contemplate retirement should he feel his performance levels decline. The declaration came following India's emphatic victory over England in the Dharamsala Test on March 9, where Rohit led his team to a commanding win by an innings and 64 runs.

During a candid conversation with former cricketer Dinesh Karthik on a pre-recorded show, Sharma discussed the topic of retirement, displaying a candid and introspective demeanor. When asked about his retirement plans, the skipper expressed a straightforward stance, stating that if he ever woke up feeling inadequate for the sport, he would promptly communicate his decision to the team management.

Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma acknowledged that he has been delivering his finest cricketing performances over the past few years, indicating a current satisfaction with his form. "I think if one day if I wake up and feel I'm not good enough, I'm not feeling good enough to play the sport. I'll just talk it out and let them know about it. But honestly, I feel in the last two or three years my cricket has actually gone up and I'm playing the best cricket," affirmed Rohit.

Moreover, the dynamic opener emphasized his commitment to fostering an environment of enjoyment and freedom within the team, steering focus away from statistical pressures. Rohit articulated his stance on the significance of playing cricket with a liberated mindset, devoid of obsessive numerical scrutiny. "I'm not too much of a stat person who looks into numbers and all of that. Yes, scoring big runs, those numbers are important, but eventually there is a culture of playing cricket in this team that I was focusing on and I am still focusing on," he elaborated.

Encouraging his teammates to embrace the essence of the game and relish the camaraderie within the squad, Rohit Sharma highlighted the importance of deriving joy from the sport. "Enjoy the surroundings. Enjoy the atmosphere within the group. Enjoy the camaraderie that we've created now within the group. That is what it is. For me, that's the most important," said Rohit.