Fresh from his stellar performance during Afghanistan's tour of India, veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the leader of the Men In Blue for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Rohit's leadership comes on the heels of India's semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup, where he guided the team to the semi-finals under the coaching of Rahul Dravid.

Following India's T20 World Cup journey, Rohit led the team to two ICC finals against Australia, including the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval and the ICC 50-over World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Confirmed to captain India in the 2024 World Cup, Rohit is entrusted by the Indian think tank to end the nation's ICC trophy drought.

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar, in an interview with The Times of India, shed light on Rohit's leadership style, describing him as 'yaaro ka yaar' (friend of friends). Kumar emphasized Rohit's ability to scold players when needed while also providing guidance and support. He credited Sourav Ganguly for building a team with a mix of young talent and experienced players, a legacy that Rohit continues.

In the ongoing ICC event against England, Rohit has led India to a series win, further solidifying his position as a respected captain. Kumar highlighted Rohit's balanced approach, stating that he knows his role as a batsman and remains unfazed by his recent replacement as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain by Hardik Pandya for the 2024 IPL season.

Despite the change in leadership at MI, Kumar expressed confidence in Rohit's maturity and experience, suggesting that the decision would not affect his performance. He speculated that the MI management must have consulted Rohit before making such a significant decision, highlighting the mutual respect between the player and the franchise.