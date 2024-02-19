The meteoric rise of Yashasvi Jaiswal in Test cricket has been attributed to a surprising phone call from none other than India's captain, Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal, who has garnered widespread attention for his exceptional performance, particularly in the ongoing series against England, has quickly become a key figure in the Indian team lineup.

Having amassed an impressive 861 runs in just seven Test appearances, including two double centuries and a century, Jaiswal's batting prowess has captured the imagination of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. His recent exploits in the series against England, where he accumulated a staggering 545 runs in six innings, have solidified his reputation as a formidable opening batsman.

The revelation of Rohit Sharma's pivotal role in Jaiswal's journey came to light through his childhood coach, Jwala Singh, in an interview with India Today. Singh disclosed that Rohit Sharma had made an unexpected phone call to Jaiswal nearly five years ago, during his time with the Mumbai state team.

Recalling the conversation, Singh stated, "Rohit called on a teammate's phone and expressed his belief in Yashasvi's talent, affirming that he belonged at the highest level of cricket. This encouragement from Rohit left Yashasvi elated and motivated to pursue his cricketing dreams."

The bond between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal has since flourished, with the duo forming a formidable partnership at the top of the order. In their 13 innings together, they have amassed a commendable 788 runs, showcasing their synergy and understanding on the field.

Despite the accolades showered upon Jaiswal for his remarkable achievements, Rohit Sharma has chosen to remain reserved in his praise for the young talent. During a post-match presentation, Rohit emphasized his desire to maintain a sense of calmness around Jaiswal's burgeoning career, acknowledging the high expectations placed upon him.