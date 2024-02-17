Day 2 of the riveting encounter between India and England in the third Test at Rajkot witnessed a blend of cricketing prowess and amusing exchanges, as Rohit Sharma's clever quips and Ben Duckett's scintillating century took center stage.

The day began with Rohit Sharma showcasing his leadership skills, backing his bowlers and employing strategic maneuvers against the English batting lineup. Opting to challenge Ollie Pope's dismissal with a review, Sharma's decision paid off handsomely as Mohammed Siraj claimed the prized wicket.

However, it was Sharma's playful banter with teammate Ravindra Jadeja that stole the limelight. After Jadeja incurred penalties for overstepping, Sharma couldn't resist teasing the all-rounder, humorously suggesting he bowl as if it were an IPL T20 match for Chennai Super Kings. The light-hearted exchange quickly gained traction on social media, adding a touch of humor to the intense cricketing action.

Meanwhile, Duckett emerged as England's shining star, smashing an unbeaten century with flair and finesse. His switch-hit against Jadeja exemplified his dominance, as he propelled England to a commanding position, finishing the day at 207-2 in just 35 overs.

Earlier in the match, India had set a formidable total of 445 in their first innings, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading from the front with a brilliant century, ably supported by Jadeja's stellar performance on his home ground.

However, India faces challenges with the absence of key players, including Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, who recently achieved the milestone of 500 Test wickets, had to withdraw from the match due to a family medical emergency, leaving a void in the Indian lineup.