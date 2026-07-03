Ronaldo becomes oldest World Cup knockout scorer as Portugal reach round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo created another piece of FIFA World Cup history after becoming the oldest player to score in a knockout match, helping Portugal come from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 and book a place in the Round of 16 on July 3.

Aged 41 years and 147 days, the Portugal captain surpassed the previous record for the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup knockout fixture. The strike also marked Ronaldo's first goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, achieved during his record sixth appearance at the tournament.

Croatia took the lead through Ivan Perišić, who became his country's all-time leading World Cup scorer. Portugal levelled in the 67th minute after a VAR review awarded a penalty, which Ronaldo calmly converted before being named Player of the Match for his performance.

Portugal completed the comeback deep into stoppage time when substitute Gonçalo Ramos headed home the winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the last 16.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The defeat is also expected to mark the end of Luka Modrić's World Cup career.

The victory carried added emotional significance for Portugal, coming on the first anniversary of the death of former international Diogo Jota. After the final whistle, the players gathered with Jota's No. 21 jersey in tribute to their late teammate.

Ronaldo later shared a photograph of the squad holding Jota's shirt on Instagram, writing: "We won for us, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!! LET'S GO!!!!"

Portugal have honoured Jota throughout the tournament, with head coach Roberto Martinez naming the former Liverpool forward an honorary member of the World Cup squad. Jota and his brother, André Silva, died in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3, 2025, after their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire.