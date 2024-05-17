Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time overtaking Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi who clinched the third spot.

Meanwhile, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm moved up to second following his sensational switch to Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Ronaldo became the world's highest-paid athlete after his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. Forbes said the 39-year-old's estimated total earnings were in the region of $260 million, an all-time high for a soccer player.

Twice major winner Rahm who is at the second spot joined LIV Golf in December in a big-money move that sent shockwaves through the sport after media reports said the current world number five would be paid at least $300 million. Rahm has earned $218 million and joins Ronaldo as the only two athletes to earn over $200 million.

Third on the list is record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, who made a lucrative switch to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, helping the Argentine World Cup winner earn $135 million. The 36-year-old has earned $65 million in on-field earnings but $70 million off it thanks to deals with major sponsors such as Adidas and Apple.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo ($111 million) of the Milwaukee Bucks rounds out the top five while France soccer captain Kylian Mbappe has dropped down to sixth ($110 million).

Meanwhile, Former PSG star Neymar, who also moved to the Saudi Pro League to join Al-Hilal, is seventh ($108 million) despite sitting out the majority of the season with a torn ACL.

French striker Karim Benzema, who also moved to Saudi Arabia, is eighth ($106 million) on the list followed by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($102 million).

Lamar Jackson is the only NFL player on the list in 10th place ($100.5 million).