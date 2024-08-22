Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered YouTube records with the launch of his new channel, amassing an astounding 12 million subscribers in half a day.

The Portuguese icon, known for his prowess on the pitch, announced his YouTube debut on August 21 via his social media platforms. "The wait is over. My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey," Ronaldo posted, invoking his famous celebratory cry.

Fans responded with unprecedented enthusiasm, propelling Ronaldo to break the record for fastest channel to reach 1 million subscribers - a milestone he achieved in just 90 minutes.

The first video posted by the football legend on his channel called UR · Cristiano is titled "Discover EVERYTHING about us. Who will win?"

The 39-year-old Al Nassr striker's foray into content creation comes as his illustrious playing career enters its final stages. Despite recent challenges, including a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, Ronaldo remains a global phenomenon with a combined social media following exceeding 900 million across platforms.

As subscribers continue to flood in, fans eagerly await the content Ronaldo will share, from behind-the-scenes glimpses of his training regimen to personal moments with family.