Russian tennis sensation Daniil Medvedev has confirmed his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics under a neutral flag, adhering to the regulations set forth by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The announcement comes amidst ongoing restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes in international competitions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Medvedev, currently ranked world number 4, expressed his determination to represent his country under the neutral banner during a pre-match interview at Indian Wells. Reflecting on his experience at the Tokyo Olympics, where he found immense pride in competing despite the absence of national symbols, Medvedev affirmed his commitment to showcasing top-tier tennis in Paris.

"I'm going to be there. I'm going to play singles and doubles. When I was in Tokyo, it was an amazing experience. It was probably one of the biggest memories of my sporting life," said Medvedev, emphasizing the significance of the Olympic Games in his career trajectory.

The 26-year-old, hailing from Moscow, Russia, has amassed an impressive array of achievements since bursting onto the professional tennis scene in 2018. With a breakthrough ATP title that year, Medvedev's ascent to the top echelons of the sport has been relentless. His remarkable consistency was underscored by a streak of six consecutive tournament finals in 2019, culminating in a historic victory at the US Open in 2021, where he denied Novak Djokovic a coveted calendar-year Grand Slam.

Medvedev's prowess extends beyond Grand Slam success, with 20 ATP Tour singles titles to his name, including prestigious wins at the Nitto ATP Finals and six Masters championships across different surfaces. His ascendancy to the world number 1 ranking in February 2022 cemented his status as one of tennis's premier talents.