A young Indian cricket squad showcased brilliance at the iconic Wanderers in Johannesburg, securing a convincing 8-wicket victory against South Africa in the first of a 3-match ODI series. Arshdeep Singh's historic 5-wicket haul and Avesh Khan's stellar performance with the ball propelled India to their first ODI win on South African soil in five years.

In a low-scoring encounter on Pink Day, Arshdeep Singh emerged as the star of the show, etching his name in the record books as the first Indian pacer to achieve a 5-wicket haul against South Africa in the 50-over format. Avesh Khan complemented his efforts, claiming 4 crucial wickets as India's pace attack dominated the Proteas on a challenging Wanderers pitch.

Making a memorable debut, 22-year-old Tamil Nadu batter Sai Sudharsan showcased his elegance by scoring a well-paced 55 not out. Riding his luck at times, Sudharsan's fifty highlighted his readiness for the international stage. His innings included 9 boundaries, and he joined the elite club of Indian openers who have scored 50 or more on their ODI debut, including KL Rahul, Faiz Fazal, and Robin Uthappa.

India's chase of 117 runs was executed with precision, with Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer steering the team to victory. Iyer, who will now prepare for the upcoming Test series, played a dominant knock of 52, ensuring India chased down the target with a whopping 200 balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match for his exceptional figures of 5 for 37, while Avesh Khan's impactful performance signaled a promising future for the Indian pace attack.

South Africa, winning the toss and opting to bat on a challenging Wanderers pitch, faced the wrath of India's fiery pace duo. Despite Aiden Markram's caution about the pitch slowing down, the Indian team, led by captain KL Rahul, capitalized on the unexpectedly fast and bouncy conditions.