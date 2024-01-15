Hours after master blaster Sachin Tendulkar flagged a deepfake video in which his voice was manipulated to promote an online game, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured tighter rules under the Information Technology (IT) Act to ensure compliance by social media platforms operational in the country.

The minister's comment came in just hours after Tendulkar busted a deepfake video claiming his daughter Sara earns money through online video games.

Taking to social media platform X, Tendulkar demanded swift action in this regard so that spread of misinformation can be stopped.

The former India captain, in a strongly-worded response on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), demanded swift action to stop the spreading of such misinformation.

"Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," said Tendulkar.

The video in question shows Sachin Tendulkar talk about how a new app has helped his daughter earn money. The video also showed Tendulkar talking about the merits of the app.

Tendulkar also called the video as disturbing and misuse of technology.