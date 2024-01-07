In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep archipelago and the subsequent comparisons to the Maldives, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has spoken out, praising India's beauty and highlighting the coastal town of Sindhudurg.

The controversy erupted after some Indians expressed their intention to cancel planned holidays to the Maldives following PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, sparking speculations of the island becoming a viable alternative. Maldivian politician Zahid Rameez, a council member of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), dismissed the idea, citing the incomparable service and cleanliness the Maldives offers, stating, "The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts in the Maldives, Mariyam Shiuna, further fueled the controversy with now-deleted social media posts containing insulting remarks against PM Modi.

The cricket fraternity, including former players Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Venkatesh Prasad, and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, criticized the Maldives officials' statements. They took pride in India's rich culture and tourism, emphasizing the country's beautiful coastlines and pristine islands.

"India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our 'Atithi Devo Bhava' philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created," Sachin Tendulkar remarked, mentioning the coastal town of Sindhudurg.

Hardik Pandya expressed disappointment over negative remarks about India and encouraged travelers to explore Lakshadweep, posting, "Lakshadweep is the perfect getaway spot and surely a must-visit for me for my next holiday."

Venkatesh Prasad criticized the Maldives government's stance and urged India to develop its own coastal towns into tourist destinations, stating, "India has very many unexplored beautiful coastal towns, and this is a great opportunity to develop many of them into tourist destinations."

Irfan Pathan added his perspective, expressing his belief in the exceptional service offered by Indian hotels and tourism, saying, "While respecting each country's culture, it's disheartening to hear negative remarks about my homeland's extraordinary hospitality. #Maldives."

The diplomatic tension between India and the Maldives has escalated recently, particularly since President Mohamed Muizzu took office in November last year, signaling a shift in foreign policy towards closer ties with China.