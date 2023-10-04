With only two days until the premier event of the one-day game begins, the International Cricket Council (ICC) names Indian great and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar as the Global Ambassador for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will be presented to The Master Blaster, who boasts an impressive record of participating in six 50-over World Cups over the course of his illustrious career, before the first game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, officially kicking off the competition.

"From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 is the proudest moment of my cricketing journey", said Sachin Tandulkar.

“With so many special teams and players set to compete hard in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here in India, I am excitedly looking forward to this fantastic tournament.

“Marquee events like the World Cup seed dreams in young minds, I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to pick up sports and represent their countries at the highest level”.