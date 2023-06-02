Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary former Indian cricketer and current mentor of the Mumbai Indians, has recently indulged in a lavish gift for himself. The cricket icon has added a brand new luxury SUV to his collection, the stunning Lamborghini Urus S. With a price tag of Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom) in India, Tendulkar joins the league of celebrities who own this high-performance vehicle.

Following the conclusion of the action-packed Indian Premier League 2023 season, Sachin Tendulkar decided to reward himself with the latest version of the Lamborghini Urus. Renowned for his exceptional batting skills, Tendulkar's taste for luxury and speed extends beyond the cricket pitch.

The Lamborghini Urus S comes with enhanced features compared to its predecessors. The Italian automaker has incorporated several modifications, including a new cooling vent on the car's bonnet and redesigned rear and front bumpers, further elevating the SUV's aesthetics.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first addition to Tendulkar's impressive car collection. The Master Blaster already possesses a range of luxury vehicles, including the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, BMW 7-Series Li, BMW X5M, BMW i8, BMW 5-Series, among many others. With the inclusion of the Lamborghini Urus S, Tendulkar continues to expand his fleet of high-end automobiles.

Underneath its hood, the Lamborghini Urus S boasts a formidable 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine. This powerful configuration generates an astounding 666 horsepower and is paired with an 8-speed torque converter gearbox. The result is an exhilarating acceleration that propels the car from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in an impressive 3.5 to 3.6 seconds.