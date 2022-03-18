On the momentous occasion of Holi, the sporting fraternity has conveyed warm wishes to fans.

Many celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir, and Leander Paes, turned to social media to wish well-wishers a happy festival of colours.

On this great day, the sporting fraternity did not stay away and joined fans in celebrating. Several well-known in the industry have resorted to social media to express their gratitude to their fans.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, two Indian cricket legends, have led fans in sending their best wishes.

Tendulkar encouraged people to upload their own Holi photos on social media.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wrote a heartfelt caption on the occasion saying, “Play and celebrate Holi without any worry and let it bring out the child in you and enjoy and cherish this colourful festival. Wishing you a colourful and #HappyHoli Holi Hai …”

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