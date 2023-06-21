A scuffle broke out between India and Pakistan in the second match of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru in the first half when a Pakistani player was attempting a throw-in.

Later, India's coach Stimac tried to grab the ball out of Pakistan's players' hands which led to heated exchanges between the teams. Following this, the Pakistani players had a confrontation with India's head coach Stimac.

Later, the players from both teams tried to intervene and get the matter settled.

Stimac was shown a red card and he had to walk off the pitch assistant coach Mahes Gawli came to Stimac's place on the touchline. Besides this, Pakistan's head coach was also shown a yellow card along with a couple of players from both teams.

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Before the scuffle broke out, India dominated the first half as Sunil Chhetri scored both goals.