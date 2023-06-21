SAFF Championship: Scuffle breaks out in India vs Pakistan match
Later, India's coach Stimac tried to grab the ball out of Pakistan's players' hands which led to heated exchanges between the teams. Following this, the Pakistani players had a confrontation with India's head coach Stimac.
A scuffle broke out between India and Pakistan in the second match of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru in the first half when a Pakistani player was attempting a throw-in.
Later, India's coach Stimac tried to grab the ball out of Pakistan's players' hands which led to heated exchanges between the teams. Following this, the Pakistani players had a confrontation with India's head coach Stimac.
Later, the players from both teams tried to intervene and get the matter settled.
Stimac was shown a red card and he had to walk off the pitch assistant coach Mahes Gawli came to Stimac's place on the touchline. Besides this, Pakistan's head coach was also shown a yellow card along with a couple of players from both teams.
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Before the scuffle broke out, India dominated the first half as Sunil Chhetri scored both goals.
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