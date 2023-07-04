India on July 4 won the SAFF Championships title for the ninth time after defeating Kuwait 5-4 in a jaw-dropping penalty shootout here at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Even in 30 minutes of extra time, no team could score the second goal. In such a situation, the match was decided in a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh helped to gain this victory. He performed brilliantly in the penalty shootout and stopped the last shot of Kuwait captain Khalid Al Ibrahim.

After the scheduled five-five shots, both teams were tied at four-four. For India, Udanta Singh and Kuwait's Mohammad Abdullah missed out on goals. After a four-four draw, it was sudden death's turn.

Naorem Mahesh Singh scored the goal for India in the sudden death turn. At the same time, Kuwait captain Khalid's shot was stopped by India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh.

India had earlier won the title in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021. In the 14-year history of the tournament, India has been the champion nine times and runners-up four times.