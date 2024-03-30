In a scathing rebuke against gender-based discrimination, badminton star Saina Nehwal has condemned the recent "sexist jibe" made by veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa towards Gayatri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from Davangere constituency in Karnataka.

Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old sitting MLA from Davangere South, sparked outrage with his derogatory comment implying that Gayatri, the wife of former Union Minister Siddeshwara GM, should confine herself to the kitchen.

Expressing her disdain for such regressive remarks, Nehwal took to her social media platform, stating, "Women should be restricted to the kitchen – this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. The sexist jibe at @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere, Gayatri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon."

Nehwal's response underscores the broader societal condemnation of sexist attitudes and underscores the need for political leaders to uphold principles of gender equality and respect. The incident has reignited discussions on the treatment of women in public discourse and the responsibility of leaders to foster an inclusive and respectful environment.