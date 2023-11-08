The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will host the India vs Australia T20 match at the Sarusajai stadium on November 28.

Tickets for the India vs Australia T20 match in Guwahati will be live on the official ticketing platform, Book My Show, starting tomorrow November 9, 2023, at 9 AM.

As per reports, student tickets are priced at Rs 500, while general tickets range from Rs 750 to Rs 4000.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, Team India secured a resounding victory, defeating South Africa by a staggering 243 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens.



Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023: India hammers South Africa by 243 runs at Eden Gardens

Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional five-wicket haul, coupled with an outstanding century by Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday, marked a remarkable triumph for the Indian cricket team.

The match witnessed an exhilarating showdown as Ravindra Jadeja's relentless bowling performance tore through the South African batting line-up. Jadeja, displaying his mastery, claimed five crucial wickets, with Mohammed Shami complementing the attack with a two-wicket haul.

The relentless duo's impressive bowling restricted South Africa to a mere eight wickets in pursuit of India's challenging target of 327 runs.