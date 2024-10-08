Indian women's hockey team captain Salima Tete expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL), highlighting its potential to shape the careers of young players and strengthen the national team’s bench strength. The HIL is set to make its long-awaited return in December after a seven-year hiatus.

The revamped league will feature India’s first standalone women’s hockey competition, running concurrently with the men’s event from December 28 to February 1 at two venues—Ranchi for women and Rourkela for men. The women's league will comprise six teams, while the men's competition will feature eight teams.

“I am very excited for HIL, as it restarts after seven years and includes a women’s league this time. Our whole team has been discussing what a great opportunity this is,” Tete remarked. “We will get to mingle with players from different nationalities, play with them, play against them, and improve as players.”

Tete emphasized the league's role in providing invaluable experience for younger players not yet in the senior squad. “It will give them a chance to observe the daily routines of both Indian and international players closely. Being in a high-performance, professional environment early in their careers will do wonders for their development,” she explained.

The women’s league will conclude on January 26, 2025, in Ranchi, while the men’s final is scheduled for February 1 in Rourkela. The players’ auction for the league will take place from October 13 to 15, with each franchise expected to build a 24-player squad, including at least 16 Indian players, four of whom must be juniors, along with eight international stars.

“There's a buzz around the camp with the auction approaching. Since it’s the first edition, I would love to play for the Ranchi team, so I hope one of the two remaining women’s teams is based there,” Tete said.