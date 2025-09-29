Salman Ali Agha draws criticism for tossing runners-up cheque after defeat against India

The Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan went down to a last-over thriller, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. India held their nerve to beat Pakistan by five wickets and claim their ninth Asia Cup title. Tilak Varma led the way with a calm and unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, Shivam Dube added a crucial 33 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, taking 4-30 to dismantle Pakistan’s lower order and restrict them to 146.

The post-match presentation, however, was dominated by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s controversial actions. After receiving the runners-up cheque from ACC president and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi, Salman Ali Agha angrily threw the cheque away in full view of cameras and the crowd. The act drew loud boos from Indian fans and went viral on social media, with many criticizing the Pakistan captain for poor sportsmanship and an emotional outburst on a global stage.

The stadium crowd loudly booed Salman Ali Agha after his public display, echoing social media sentiment that labeled his actions as poor sportsmanship. Tweets and Instagram posts widely condemned the gesture, tagging official cricket boards and government accounts to highlight “disrespect” for the game and fans. Some called the act symbolic of Pakistan's frustration and a “new low in cricket presentations,” while others mocked Pakistan's inability to handle defeat gracefully.

The controversy began when Indian players requested that the trophy be presented by Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, which Naqvi refused. This created a long deadlock and an awkward, unceremonious end to the ceremony. Pakistan players stayed in the dressing room for nearly an hour before collecting their cheques, during which Salman Ali Agha’s display of frustration became the main talking point of the evening.

Explaining the Indian team’s stance, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, “India is fighting a war with a country, and a leader from that country was supposed to hand over the trophy. We cannot accept a trophy from someone representing a nation waging war against ours. But that does not mean the gentleman can take the trophy and medals to his hotel room. We expect him to return them at the earliest. At least good sense should prevail.”

The BCCI has also announced that it will raise a formal and strong protest during the ICC conference in Dubai in November, expressing its displeasure over the incident.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed shock and disappointment after the final, saying that his team was denied the chance to lift the trophy despite a hard-fought win. He said at the press conference, “This is one thing I have never seen. Since I started playing and following cricket, I have never seen a champion team being denied a trophy. That too a hard-earned one. It was not easy. We played two strong games on back-to-back days. I felt we truly deserved it. I don’t want to say much more.”

The match itself was historic, being the first-ever India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, adding extra intensity to the fierce rivalry. While India celebrated a hard-fought win, the post-match events including Salman Ali Agha’s cheque toss and the unusual trophy handover ensured the night would be remembered as one of drama, controversy, and intense cricketing emotions.