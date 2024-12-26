Sam Konstas has addressed the incident involving India’s Virat Kohli during the opening day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where a bump between the two led to a brief verbal exchange. Konstas, making his debut for Australia, believes the contact was unintentional and added that he welcomed the intensity it brought to the contest.

"I was just adjusting my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me," Konstas explained, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "But I think that’s just cricket, just the tension." Despite the momentary friction, Konstas remained composed, stating that such encounters bring out his best performance. "I was just trying to get in the contest, trying to bring the best version of myself," he said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the incident will be reviewed. Kohli and Konstas exchanged words after walking into each other, prompting Australian opener Usman Khawaja to step in and calm the situation, with umpire Michael Gough also intervening.

Under the ICC’s Code of Conduct, any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited, and both players could face demerit points if found to have violated the rules. The incident will be assessed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

Konstas impressed in his debut innings, scoring 60 runs off 65 balls, including six fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by India’s Ravindra Jadeja. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, both teams are looking to take the lead in the crucial Boxing Day Test to enhance their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final.