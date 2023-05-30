Indian shuttlers Sameer Verma, Kiran George, and Ashmita Chaliha showcased their prowess in the qualifying round, clinching straight-game victories over their opponents to advance to the main draw of the Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament. The impressive performances of these talented athletes have set the stage for an exhilarating competition in Bangkok.

Sameer Verma, a former world number 11 and recently crowned Slovenia Open champion, exhibited his skill and determination in a resounding victory over Malaysia's Yeoh Seng Zoe. After receiving walkovers in the previous rounds against Indonesia's Christian Adinata and Spain's Luis Enrique Penalver, Verma continued his winning streak with a convincing 21-12, 21-17 triumph. The 28-year-old from Dhar, who secured three titles in 2018, now eagerly awaits his clash with Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in the opening round of the main draw.

Kiran George, the reigning champion of the 2022 Odisha Open, showcased his mettle by outplaying his compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar with a score of 21-14, 21-18. George then faced Korea's Jeon Hyeok Jin and emerged victorious with an impressive display of skill, securing a comfortable 21-10, 21-14 win. The young Indian talent is now set to take on the formidable third seed, China's Shi Yuqi, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

In the women's singles category, Ashmita Chaliha displayed her tenacity and exceptional abilities. Having recently topped the selection trials organized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for the upcoming Asian Games, Chaliha showcased her resilience in a hard-fought battle against fellow Indian Unnati Hooda. With a final score of 21-16, 13-21, 21-19, Chaliha emerged victorious. In her next match, she displayed dominance against Estonian Kristin Kuuba, triumphing with a comfortable score of 21-19, 21-11. Chaliha's remarkable journey will continue as she faces compatriot Malvika Bansod, who also secured a spot in the main draw.

Furthermore, Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth and national champion Mithun Manjunath have been granted promotions to the main draw. Praneeth is set to face France's Christo Popov, while Manjunath's skills will be tested against Thailand's second seed, Kunlavut Vitidsarn.